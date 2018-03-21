$300 reward for information about vandalized mural in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — A $300 reward is being offered for information in a vandalism investigation in West Allis.

According to the West Allis Police Department, a large mural located at 84th and National was vandalized.

With the help from an anonymous donor, the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible is $300.

If you have any information relating to the investigation, you’re asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000 or call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tipline at 414-476-CASH.