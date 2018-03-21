“A lot has happened:” As she turns 100, Lucille Babicky reflects on her life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a major milestone for a Milwaukee woman. She turns 100 years old on Thursday, March 22 -- and since she's lived such a long live, we all had some questions for her. Meet Lucille Babicky, born March 22, 1918.

Lucille is celebrating her milestone birthday with her family, friends, and other residents at her assisted living facility. Apparenly all she wants is to receive 100 cards for her birthday, so if you want to wish her a happy birthday, her mailing address is below.

Lucille Babicky

P.O. BOX 322

Random Lake, WI 53075