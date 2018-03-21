× Admirals can’t complete comeback, fall to Griffins

MILWAUKEE — Harry Zolnierczyk scored the Admirals lone goal as the dropped a 2-1 decision to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday night at Panther Arena.

The loss was the third in a row for Milwaukee and put the Ads five points back of the fourth and final playoff position in the Central Division with 11 games to go. However, the Ads still control their own destiny as 10 of the remainder of their games will be in the among Central Division foes.

Grand Rapids picked up goals from Matt Lorito in the second period and Corey Elkins early in the third to give them a 2-0 lead with under 10 minutes to play in the game.

However, with the Admirals playing shorthanded Tyler Gaudet sprung Zolnierczyk on a breakaway and he connected for his 18th goal of the season, which tied a career high for him.

It was also the Admirals league-leading 14th shortie of the season.

Milwaukee had ample chances to tie the game in the final three minutes, but came up short.

Anders Lindback was the tough-luck loser for the Ads, as he stopped 28 of 30 shots, the seventh straight game he has allowed two or fewer goals.

The Admirals are off until Friday night when they will travel to Rockford to take on the IceHogs in another pivotal match-up at 7 pm. The Ads are back home on Sunday afternoon at 5 pm when they play host to Iowa at Panther Arena in the team’s annual Purina Dog Day.