Celebrate Portillo’s anniversary with 55-cent Famous Chocolate Cake slices on April 4

BROOKFIELD/GREENFIELD — Portillo’s is celebrating their 55th anniversary. For the occasion, Portillo’s is will offer 55-cent Famous Chocolate Cake slices with purchase of an entrée on Wednesday, April 4.

The iconic Chicago-born restaurant founded in Villa Park, Illinois in 1963, has expanded to over 50 restaurants across the United States — including Brookfield and Greenfield in Wisconsin.

According to a news release from Portillo’s, to receive a 55-cent cake slice, customers must also purchase an entrée (sandwich, hot dog, entrée salad or ribs). The 55-cent cake promotion is only available for dine-in or drive-thru customers and does not apply to online, delivery or catering orders.

The special offer is available at all restaurant locations, while supplies last. To find the nearest Portillo’s location, guests can visit http://www.portillos.com.

Portillo’s in Brookfield is located at 17685 W. Bluemound Road — and Portillo’s in Greenfield is located at 8705 W. Sura Lane.

To find a Portillo’s location near you, CLICK HERE.