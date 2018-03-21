Drilling and tapping: Learn how to turn your backyard maple tree into liquid gold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Families can check out two days of outdoor fun at the Wehr Nature Center this weekend. Maple Sugar Days is a chance to tap trees and taste sap straight from the source.

About Maple Sugar Days (website)

Join an expert maple syrup maker and learn how to turn your backyard maple tree into liquid gold! The workshops will cover how to identify a suitable tree, the tools and tricks of drilling and tapping, how to safely store and boil-down sap, and the process of “finishing off” and storing syrup. Sample delicious syrup on pancakes and take home a set of tapping supplies, including a spile, bag, and holder.

$25 per person; $20 for Friend of Wehr Members $3.50 Regular parking fee in effect. FREE parking for FOW Members Reservations guarantee a seat: (414) 425-8550. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows