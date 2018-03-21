Get ready for green: Gardening expert shares tips to help you jump-start the growing season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Itching to get outside now that it's officially spring? Gardening expert, Melinda Myers, joins Real Milwaukee with what you can do now to prepare for a lively landscape.

Today Melinda is talking about preparing your landscape for the upcoming growing season. Right now is the time to clean up your landscape, jump start your garden and plan for the upcoming season.

You can learn more from Melinda this weekend at the Realtors Home & Garden show at State Fair Park.

Friday, March 23

12 p.m. - 'Add a Little Star Power to your Garden'

4 p.m. - 'A Four-Season Landscape'

6 p.m. - 'Add a Little Star Power to your Garden'

Saturday, March 24