Glendale police: ‘Numerous tips’ come in after video release of McDonald’s assault; no arrests

GLENDALE -- Glendale police said in an update Wednesday, March 21, "numerous tips" have come in after surveillance video was shared, showing an attack on a young McDonald's employee that happened Sunday morning, March 18 at the McDonald's restaurant on Port Washington Rd. near Richter Pl.

Police said the tips have been taken by both Glendale police and the North Shore Crime Stoppers.

According to police, good leads have been developed, but as of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

According to police, the woman walked behind the counter and assaulted a juvenile employee. She shoved the employee to the floor -- causing her to hit her head twice and then fled the store.

According to police, the incident began after the suspect, who was a backseat passenger in a vehicle in the drive-thru, became upset after getting the wrong order.

Officials say the food was handed out the drive-thru window -- and almost immediately after the clerk turned away, the clerk was struck in the back by the bag of food.

At that time, a manager was called to the drive-thru window -- and the correct order was given to the customers. However, the woman was still upset -- and decided to go into the store.

Once inside, she pushed ahead to the front of the line and demanded a refund -- and the manager complied. After the refund was given, the woman allegedly confronted the manager again. At that time, a female employee, 17, tried to intervene and calm things down.

That's when the suspect shoved the teen into the fry station. The teen hit her head on the machine and the floor.

Police are looking to identify the woman in the blue shirt.

Anyone with any information please contact the Glendale Police Department at 414-228-1753.

43.114209 -87.916054