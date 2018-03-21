× Gov. Scott Walker recommends new ‘opportunity zones’ in 40 counties

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker wants to create 120 “Economic Opportunity Zones” in Wisconsin, a designation allowed under the new federal tax law designed to spur development.

Walker on Tuesday released the recommended list he is sending to the U.S. Department of Treasury which will make the final designation. The zones are in 44 counties across the state, including urban, rural and tribal areas.

The city of Milwaukee has the most at nine, with Madison second at nine.

The program creates a tax incentive for businesses and individuals to invest in the zones.