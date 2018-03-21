× Harborside Academy student taken into custody for bringing marijuana-laced Rice Krispies to school

KENOSHA — A 15-year-old student at Harborside Academy was taken into custody for allegedly bringing marijuana-laced treats to school.

Officials say a Kenosha Police Department school resource officer was notified by school officials on Tuesday, March 20, about a student found in possession of plain and chocolate marijuana-laced Rice Krispies Treats.

Kenosha police say the student received the edibles from his mother’s 30-year-old live-in boyfriend, and was directed by him to sell them at school.

A search warrant was conducted at the student’s residence that afternoon, where further evidence of narcotics was found, officials say.

According to police, the 30-year-old male suspect was taken into custody for felony charges of manufacture/deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

The 15-year-old student was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana and a felony charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

A 16-year-old girl, who was the sister of the student suspect, was also taken into custody for obstructing an officer during the investigation.