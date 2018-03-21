× Hockey fans invited to bring dogs to Milwaukee Admirals game Sunday, March 25 🐶🏒

MILWAUKEE — It’s dog day at the ice rink! The Milwaukee Admirals are inviting fans to bring their dogs to the annual Purina Dog Day on Sunday, March 25, as the team plays the Iowa Wild at 5 p.m., at the Panther Arena.

According to a news release from the team, dog tickets cost $2, while corresponding human tickets are $15. In addition, $1 from every dog ticket sold will be donated to HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society) of Waukesha.

Fans bringing their dog(s) to the game should enter the Panther Arena through the State Street entrance on the north side of the building. All dog tickets (along with their owner) will be located in sections 314-318. The Admirals and Panther Arena will supply watering stations for the dogs on the concourse, but only human food is available for purchase.

Tickets (human or dog) can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000, by logging on to milwaukeeadmirals.com or by visiting the Admirals office at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave. Groups of 10 or more people (not dogs) receive significant discounts off the regular price ticket. People interested in groups should call the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550.

This is the 12th season the Admirals have hosted a “Dog Day Afternoon.”