James Kivisto enters not guilty pleas, faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography

RACINE — 49-year-old James Kivisto pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, March 21 to ten felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Kivisto was arrested on March 13. He is the owner of a Wind Lake gymnastics facility who is accused of placing a hidden camera in a bathroom. Prosecutors say he admitted to recording juveniles while they changed on “multiple occasions.”

In a news conference, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said it does not appear Kivisto was distributing the images he allegedly captured on camera. The sheriff said Kivisto kept a ledger that included the names of 803 children.

Since Kivisto’s arrest, investigators have been asking parents with children who attended the Wind Lake facility to contact them. A hotline has been created for concerned parents to call. That number is 262-636-3990.

When Kivisto made his initial appearance in court, cash bond was set at $150,000 — and it was ordered that Kivisto cannot have any contact with any minor children unless accompanied by two other adults. Kivisto can have no contact with the Wind Lake Gymnastics Center. He will be back in court on April 24.

Kivisto has owned and operated Wind Lake Gymnastics Center for approximately the past 11 years, officials said. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Kivisto also lived at the business. Furthermore, he has coached gymnastics since 1987 in both Racine County and Milwaukee County.