Mayor Tom Barrett, Election Commission address voter deactivation

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett on Wednesday, March 21st was joined by Neil Albrecht, Executive Director of the City of Milwaukee Election Commission, to discuss voter deactivation.

Mayor Barrett called attention to the deactivation of potentially thousands of voter registration records in Milwaukee as a result of the state’s recent enrollment in Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) and incorrect data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles and the U.S. Post Office.

Mayor Tom Barrett also announced steps the City of Milwaukee is taking to ensure voters are re-registered and to lessen the impact of citizen’s ability to vote in upcoming elections.

Mayor Barrett, city election commission say the state may have accidentally deactivated thousands of voters enrolling them in a multi state election database. Here’s who may be affected: pic.twitter.com/ODDdBXTVpN — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) March 21, 2018