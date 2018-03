MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity broke ground on Wednesday, March 21 on Midtown 100.

Midtown 100 is a plan to build, rehab and repair 100 homes in the Midtown neighborhood over the next three years. Habitat officials say this is the largest project in Milwaukee Habitat’s 34-year history.

Habitat official say this effort will transform empty lots in Midtown into the highest concentration of affordable single-family homes built in Milwaukee since WWII.

