New windows installed on warehouse that will become MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary

MILWAUKEE — On Wednesday, March 21, brand new windows were installed on a five-story warehouse building near 24th and Center.

The site will be home to the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary.

Besides serving as a shelter for the homeless, it’ll also be a resource center for those in need.

“The building is big because the need is big, and we are on our way. We very much hope that people, more and more people get behind us. We need volunteers. We need more donors. We need to bring this into reality,” said Brown.

They’re hoping to open the shelter as soon as possible, but we’re told that’s dependent upon the amount of donations that come in.