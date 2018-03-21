× ‘Organizational change:’ SC Johnson to eliminate 300-400 jobs, some in Racine

RACINE — SC Johnson, headquartered in Racine, is set to eliminate 300 to 400 positions, according to a statement from the senior vice president of global corporate affairs, communication and sustainability.

Kelly Semrau, the SC Johnson official, said the jobs are “being eliminated from the company globally,” and called this “an organizational change.”

She said employees learned of this in January 2018, and some of the roles being eliminated are currently open and simply won’t be filled, but in other cases, current employees will be impacted.

Semrau said employees working in Racine were notified on Wednesday, March 21.

Below is the complete statement from Kelly Semrau to FOX6 News:

“SC Johnson is undergoing an organizational change resulting in 300-400 roles being eliminated from the company globally. The company is healthy and our brands continue to be leaders in their categories. Other leading consumer packaged goods companies are doing the same as we all continue to respond to trends in the marketplace. Like them, we are doing this to maintain the company’s health and leadership. This organizational change was initially announced to employees in January 2018. Some of the roles eliminated are currently open and simply will not be filled. In other cases, employees are affected. Many affected employees in the Racine area were notified today (Wednesday, March 21). We care deeply about the people who work at SC Johnson, and are approaching this change with a focus on supporting those who are affected. As always, SC Johnson intends to provide generous severance and outplacement help. We take great care in any decision affecting the people who work at the company. Decisions like this are difficult yet necessary for the continued success of the company and the strength of our community.”