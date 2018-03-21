Pinkies up! Swing by the MAM After Dark for “toe-tapping tunes, delectable delights”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Milwaukee Art Museum getting a preview of MAM After Dark. This monthly event lets people into the museum after hours for a special themed night. This month the Art Museum is going British.

About MAM After Dark (website)

Fri, Mar 23, 7–11 PM

Pinkies up! March has gone British. Swing by for toe-tapping tunes, delectable delights, and the special exhibition Coming Away: Winslow Homer and England.

Don your derby duds and your poshest Pippa hat for an indoor garden party with a dash of London dance club.

