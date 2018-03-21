Pinkies up! Swing by the MAM After Dark for “toe-tapping tunes, delectable delights”

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Milwaukee Art Museum getting a preview of MAM After Dark. This monthly event lets people into the museum after hours for a special themed night. This month the Art Museum is going British.
About MAM After Dark (website)
Fri, Mar 23, 7–11 PM
Pinkies up! March has gone British. Swing by for toe-tapping tunes, delectable delights, and the special exhibition Coming Away: Winslow Homer and England.
Don your derby duds and your poshest Pippa hat for an indoor garden party with a dash of London dance club.
- Indoor croquet: Whack through wickets with a cocktail in hand.
- Dance, bounce, and sway to Radio Radio‘s covers of new wave and alternative music that will turn the dance floor into the best British club you never visited in the ’80s.
- Don your best Winslow-Homer-style mustache, seaside slicker, or poofy parasol in the Front Room photo booth.
- WILD CARD TOUR: take a ridiculously-not-British guided stroll through the exhibition Coming Away: Winslow Homer and England. (8 PM and 10 PM)
- Fast-paced foosball: Get in a match of footie, tabletop-sized.
- Zoom around with an Art Scavenger Hunt in the Collection Galleries for a chance to win prizes including beverages and dining at the Museum.
- DIY: Make yourself a luggage tag worthy of a trip over the pond.
- Experience Prix Fixe Dining and worldly Team Trivia (at 9:30 PM) with Quizmasters in the Café Calatrava (with advanced reservations).
- Plus all the fun and surprises you expect from MAM After Dark.