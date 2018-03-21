× Police: Man, 33, shot, wounded during apparent robbery near 35th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a man, 33, was shot and wounded in an apparent robbery near 35th and Capitol Wednesday afternoon, March 21.

It happened around 12:45 p.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation has revealed the shooting may have happened during a robbery.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking suspect(s).