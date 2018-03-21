‘We see this whole family in Bucks’ gear…’ After losing everything in fire, family surprised by Peter Feigin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There was a surprise Wednesday evening, March 21 for a family that lost nearly everything in a house fire, and then found out their safe with their savings had been stolen from their home. Their story caught the attention of Milwaukee Bucks' officials, who stepped in to help.

A fire destroyed much of the home that Angel Suarez and his fiancee worked hard to make their own. An extension cord apparently ignited the fire.

It happened on March 12 near 70th and Dickinson. Roman Electric employees helped rescue Suarez and his baby, a 1-month-old girl.

Days later, they realized someone broke into their home and stole their safe. FOX6 News spoke with them shortly after that happened, and as it turns out, Milwaukee Bucks' officials took notice, and saw the hats they were wearing during our interview.

"I'm Peter. I'm the president of the Bucks. Want to welcome you guys to the game," said Peter Feigin, Milwaukee Bucks' president.

Feigin said he was struck by their story, and wanted to invite them to a game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers.

"For us, we see this whole family in Bucks' gear, and we reached out to them right away," said Feigin.

"Like, 'you won't believe who called me! The Bucks!' They invited us to the game and were all excited about it and we're here," said Suarez.

"That's what our real calling is -- is to be a member of the community and help out when we can. We're certainly not the solution, but if we can make a couple days better, all the better for everybody," said Feigin.

The kids were thrilled to receive a bag of Bucks' gear, but even more thrilled to be together.

"I'm happy all my family survived and that we're at the Bucks' game and we get the watch the Bucks play and I hope we win!" said Rico, their young son.

Sitting down to share a meal with smiles and laughs gave the family some hope, and that was a win for them.

PHOTO GALLERY

Since the fire on March 12, the family has been displaced, and said they're in the process of finding a new home. They said they're thankful for this experience at the Bucks' game, and said seeing their kids smile made all the difference.