‘Well-deserving:’ Menomonee Falls’ Scott Walter wins Principal of the Year

MENOMONEE FALLS -- A Menomonee Falls principal knew he was a finalist for Wisconsin "Principal of the Year," he just didn't know that he actually won until the moment his entire school surprised him.

An entire gymnasium of third-, fourth- and fifth-graders were in on the surprise Wednesday, March 21. Riverside Elementary students and staff did their best to contain their excitement.

"My kids have been in a lot of different elementary schools and I have never known a principal who was so in tune and who cares so deeply about the students at their school," said Nicole Robbins, co-president PTO.

When the time came, everyone knew what to do, as Scott Walter was named the 2018 Wisconsin Elementary Principal of the Year.

"This is a bit of a surprise," said Walter.

Earlier this year, Walter was named as a top 12 finalist.

"It's awesome. Everyone is super excited and it's so well-deserving," said Robbins.

As the top principal in Wisconsin, he'll represent Riverside in Washington, D.C. this fall.

"We all work very hard in education and we certainly don't do it for the awards, but I think it pays off with the success we've had with the kids," said Walter.

Menomonee Falls schools are home to the 2018 Superintendent of the Year, 2018 Facilities Director of the Year, and now, Principal of the Year.

Riverside Elementary will also receive a $1,000 donation for a school project.