ATI expands operations at Cudahy facility, move expected to create 125 new jobs

CUDAHY — Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is expanding its operations in Cudahy with a $95 million project.

ATI manufactures highly engineered forgings and machined components such as iso-thermal jet-engine forgings. A news release from Gov. Scott Walker’s office says the expansion is expected to create about 125 jobs and help the company meet the growing demand from the aerospace jet engine market.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is awarding the company up to $7 million in state income tax credits over the next seven years under its Enterprise Zone Tax Credit Program. The actual amount of tax credits ATI will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created and retained, and the amount of capital investment over that time.

ATI purchased the former Ladish Co. Inc. in 2011 and rebranded the Cudahy operation as ATI Forged Products. It currently employs about 700 workers at the 1.4-million-square-foot Cudahy plant.