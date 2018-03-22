Corned Beef Hash: Ideas on how to use up all that leftover corned beef from St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Saint Patrick's Day is over -- but the fridge is still full of corned beef! Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with some simple tips for those Irish leftovers.

Corned Beef Hash

Ingredients

1 cup Corned Beef, precooked and chopped

1 cup potatoes, precooked and chopped

1 cup carrots, precooked and chopped

3 eggs

2-3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

Garnish with fresh parsley

1 teaspoon white vinegar (for poaching eggs)

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions