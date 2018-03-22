MILWAUKEE -- Spring is officially underway and Easter is right around the corner - so why not freshen up your decor? Collin Falvey with Collin O'Brien Events and Designs joins Real Milwaukee with some DIY projects perfect for the budding season.
Decorating ideas that will freshen up your home with spring flare and florals
March 22
