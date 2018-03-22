× Dog parks: Ranked in the nation’s top 100 cities

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — The Trust for Public Land released on Thursday, March 22 what it called the first rankings of dog parks for the nation’s top 100 cities.

According to a news release, the Trust for Public Land’s 2018 survey indicates there are now 774 off-leash dog parks in the nation’s 100 largest cities, an increase of 38 over 2017. Since 2009, the first year that the survey included dog parks for these cities, their number has increased 40 percent. Over those same years, the number of parks of all kinds increased 23 percent.

According to the survey, the city with the most number of dog parks is New York, with 140 park off-leash dog areas. But the dog park rankings are based in the number of off-leash dog areas per 100,000 population, which pushes New York and some other very large cities further down the list.

The top cities are:

Boise, ID – with 15 total dog parks, or 6.7 per 100,000 residents Portland, OR, and Henderson, NV, each with 5.2 dog parks per 100,000 residents Norfolk, VA, with 4.8 dog parks per 100,000 residents Las Vegas, NV, with 4 dog parks per 100,000 residents Madison, WI, with 4 dog parks per 100,000 residents

The City of Milwaukee ranks tied for 77th place — with .5 dog parks per 100,000 residents.

The full dog park rankings can be found at: tpl.org/dogparks.