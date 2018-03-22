‘I just started going blind:’ Students rushed to hospitals after falling ill at Oconomowoc HS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCONOMOWOC -- An investigation is underway after more than 70 students and staff at Oconomowoc High School were treated for carbon monoxide-like symptoms Thursday, March 23. Concerned parents rushed from home and work to find their children at nearby hospitals.

"People must be freaked out, this doesn't happen a lot here and I would just say that everyone is just kind of flustered," said Parker Waldron, Oconomowoc High School student.

It was a whirlwind morning for everyone at the school.

"There were also a lot of other people who were ill and rushing out of the risers and feeling sick," said Silver Lake seventh grader, Meghan Coates.

Meghan Coates, a Silver Lake seventh grader, was practicing for her choir concert inside the high school when she started shaking and everything went black.

"I just started going blind for some reason and then I fell," said Coates.

Coates recalls the frightening moments, just ten minutes after being released from the hospital.

"The crazy thing is, there was like nothing in the air. It was not even hot on the risers," said Coates.

"I saw one girl she was crying, her face was reddish purple and she was having breathing problems," said Ashleigh Ueblacker, student.

Trouble breathing, along with nausea and lightheadedness caused dozens of people to be sent to Waukesha County hospitals.

Coates' mom rushed to the hospital from work.

"As a parent, you`re concerned but in the back of my mind I knew she was going to be OK," said Jen Coates, Meghan Coates' mom.

Out of an abundance of caution, hundreds were forced to evacuate the school. First responders took care of those who were ill for the air issues.

"They were being loaded into ambulances, they ran out of stretchers it looked like," Ueblacker said.

Oconomowoc families are just thankful things weren't worse.

"I'm just glad we're leaving now and we can kind of get on with our day," said Jen Coates.

Students and parents say while at times, things were stressful, they're happy with the school's decision to evacuate and keep everyone out until they figure out what caused all those people to get sick. Oconomowoc High School will remain closed on Friday, March 23.