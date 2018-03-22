× Judge orders Gov. Scott Walker to call special elections

A Wisconsin judge has ordered Republican Gov. Scott Walker to call special elections for a pair of legislative vacancies, handing a victory to Democrats who have pushed for the elections to be held.

Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds on Thursday sided with voters represented by a national Democratic group led by Eric Holder, the U.S. attorney general under former President Barack Obama. They argued that Wisconsin law required Walker to call the special elections as soon as possible after the Dec. 29 resignations.

The state Senate and Assembly seats were held by Republicans who resigned to join Walker’s administration. Democrats were emboldened they could win the seats after an upset Democratic victory in another state Senate seat two weeks before the resignations.

Attorneys from the state Department of Justice representing Walker are expected to appeal the ruling.