‘Knocked down walls:’ Discovery World begins $2M expansion, construction project

MILWAUKEE -- Discovery World is in the middle of a major facelift.

“We’ve knocked down walls," CEO & President Joel Brennan said from the construction site. "We’ve opened it up to the outside.”

It’s the largest expansion and construction project since the museum moved into it's lakefront facility back in 2006. And it includes a brand-new permanent exhibit coming this fall.

“They will have a very active experience when they come here," Brennan said. "They may be running in place, they may be operating a bicycle.”

“Power On” is a $2 million partnership between Discovery World and We Energies. What used to be a dark theater will now be a bright and open space where young scientists can learn about different kinds of energy in an immersive environment.

“It’s important but oftentimes it’s invisible to us," Brennan explained. "So some of the other experiences you’re going to have here – you’re going to be pulling the cord out of the wall and kind of watching energy go back to its source.”

A STEM-based curriculum will pair with the exhibit to continue that exploration beyond the new walls, perhaps even leading some kids to a career.

“We Energies is a big employer, there’s lots of employers here in town that are about the production, the transmission, the movement of energy," said Brennan.

It’s an exhibit designed to spark interest in energy for years to come.