Life in prison for man who murdered his estranged wife; he told court, ‘I lost control of my mind’

MILWAUKEE -- The man who brutally murdered his estranged wife and became a fugitive for almost five years was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, March 22.

Jose Luis Discua-Bados was sentenced for first degree intentional homicide for a crime that took place in 2012. That is when he brutally killed Diana Garcia on Milwaukee's south side. He beat her with a 2x4 and then stabbed her to death.

Discua-Bados knew the conviction carries a mandatory life in prison sentence. But the court could have given him the ability to request release after 20 years. But the judge took away that ability.

"I hope that all that time that you're in there now you listen to your conscience. And now all that time that you're going to have in there, I hope you do feel some type of remorse," said Claudia Hernandez, the victim's sister.

"Our Lord knows how regretful I am. At that moment, I lost control of my mind completely," said Discua-Bados through an interpreter.

Discua-Bados and Garcia had a child together.