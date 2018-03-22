× Pres. Trump announces former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton to serve as national security adviser

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

President Trump tweets that McMaster has done “an outstanding job & will always remain my friend.” He says Bolton will take over April 9.

President Trump has repeatedly clashed with McMaster, a respected three-star general, and talk that McMaster would soon leave the administration had picked up in recent weeks.

His departure follows President Trump’s dramatic ouster of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last week.

It also comes after someone at the White House leaked that President Trump was urged in briefing documents not to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin about his recent re-election win. President Trump did it anyway.

McMaster was brought in afterPresident Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was dismissed.