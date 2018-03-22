× Racine police investigator arrested on charges of prostitution, obstructing an officer

RACINE — A Racine police investigator has been arrested on charges of prostitution and resisting/obstructing an officer.

An arrest report obtained by FOX6 News shows Todd Morschhauser, 45, contacted Milwaukee police on March 17 to report his .40 caliber pistol had been stolen. According to the documents, Morschhauser told detectives he went to Taylor’s bar on N Jefferson St. around 12:30 a.m. on the 17th, where he met a woman. The two then went back to his home and engaged in sexual intercourse. Morschhauser said the woman “asked him for money so he gave her $100,” stating that it wasn’t in exchange for sex, he “just wanted her to leave.” After she left, Morschhauser discovered his firearm was missing.

The report goes on to say, an undercover Milwaukee Police officer posing as a “John” called the female suspect. She offered to have sex with him in exchange for $120. When the two met up, the woman was arrested for prostitution. During questioning, she admitted to engaging in prostitution with Morschhauser, and that he paid her $100. She said she originally asked for $300 but he “had talked her down to $100.” She denied taking his gun.

Detectives confronted Morschhauser about the woman’s story but he declined to make any further statements.

No criminal charges have been filed against Morschhauser at this time. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement:

“We are reviewing a matter involving this individual. A decision will not be finalized in this case until next week at the earliest.”

Racine City Attorney Scott Letteney said Morschhauser has been placed on paid administrative leave. He’s been with Racine Police since March 27, 2000.

Milwaukee Police have not commented on whether the pistol has been recovered.