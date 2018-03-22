The 16-year-old Maryland school shooting victim is still in critical condition

The 16-year-old girl who was shot by an armed student at Great Mills High School in Maryland remains in the hospital in critical condition, the family said.

Jaelynn Willey was one of two students shot by Austin Wyatt Rollins, 17, on Tuesday in a hallway just before school began, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The other victim, a 14-year-old male student, was shot in the leg and was in good condition.

A YouCaring page to raise money for her hospital costs said she has been in critical condition since the shooting.

“Jaelynn loves the snow. I wish that she had been home today to sled with her little siblings,” the page said. “Instead it’s been 36 hours of being in critical condition after she was shot at her high school, a place that should be safe.”

Timothy Cormier, her uncle, told CNN the family was devastated by her injury.

“Jaelynn is an amazing young lady, whose peaceful presence and love of her fellow students and family is known throughout her Maryland-based school. The second oldest of 9 children, Jaelynn is not only a role model to her siblings, but also a dedicated student and member of her school’s swim team.

“She also selflessly helps take care of her brothers and sisters each and every day, whether at home, or at the beach, one of her favorite places to be. It is hard for us not to see her shining, smiling face right now, and to see her light up the room with her presence,” Cormier said.

Police said Rollins, the shooter, had a “prior relationship which recently ended” with Jaelynn and that the shooting was not a random act of violence. The handgun used in the shooting was legally owned by Rollins’ father, police said.

Less than a minute after Rollins shot two students, school resource officer Blaine Gaskill responded and confronted him. Gaskill fired one shot at Rollins, and Rollins fired at the same time.

Rollins was severely injured in the exchange and was later declared dead, police said. Gaskill was uninjured.

Officials praised Gaskill’s quick response to the shooting.

“He responded exactly as we train our personnel to respond,” St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron said.