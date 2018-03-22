The beer-battered fish fry keeping one Oak Creek restaurant packed Friday after Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- At Erv's Mug in Oak Creek -- the fish fry is all on the family. Brian Kramp shows you how tradition is keeping one of the best beer-battered fish fries in the area going strong.

"Erv is my dad. And when they were trying to come up with a name for the place, he knew he wanted to feature beer. And between the double play on words and the kind of Alfred Hithcock like profile of his mug shot, we came up with Erv's Mug," said Danielle.

This long-time fixture near the corner of Ryan and Howell in Oak Creek is known for two things: craft beer and fish fry.