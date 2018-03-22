‘Versatile source of protein:’ Whitewater egg farm donates 76,000+ eggs to charity

MILWAUKEE — 6,300 cartons of eggs. That is how many were donated to a local charity by an egg farm on Thursday, March 22.

S&R Egg Farm out of Whitewater delivered the precious cargo to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. It took all of about five minutes to unload about 20,000 eggs. But that was apparently just the start.

“We serve food pantries, meal programs, shelters any 501-c3 non-profit,” said Lori Holly, of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Holly said the eggs donated on Thursday will help feed hundreds of families in need.

“Over the years, they’ve delivered close to two million eggs to us,” Holly said.

Unloading goes quickly as the eggs are weighed, labeled and then moved again to a walk-in cooler. A few minutes later, thousands more eggs were added to the stack.

“These eggs are such a versatile source of protein that give our families so many options for breakfast lunch and dinner,” Holly said.

The final tally from Thursday’s donation from S&R Farm was 76,500 eggs.