Wisconsin unemployment rate hits record low in February

MADISON — A new report shows Wisconsin’s unemployment rate hit a record low in February.

The state Department of Workforce Development released data Thursday that shows the unemployment rate dipped to 2.9 percent in February, down 0.2 percent from January to mark a record low. The previous record was 3 percent unemployment in July 1999.

The national unemployment rate in February was 4.1 percent.

A record 3,068,200 people were employed in February. That’s 7,400 more people working than in January.

The private sector lost a total of 300 jobs in February but the government sector added 1,800 jobs, including 1,700 jobs within state government and 100 jobs within local government.

The manufacturing sector added 2,500 jobs during the month.