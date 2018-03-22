× Woman seriously injured after being run over by her own vehicle in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — A 67-year-old woman was transported by Flight for Life to Summit Aurora Hospital Wednesday night, March 21st after being run over by her own vehicle. She suffered serious injuries.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation showed that the woman was attempting to secure a child in a child safety seat in the rear driver’s side seat when the incident occurred.

Officials say the vehicle had accidentally been left in neutral and the vehicle began rolling backwards. The woman attempted to stop the vehicle but was pushed over and the vehicle rolled over her — causing serious injuries to her upper body.

This incident occurred on private property and neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor in this incident.

Due to the nature of the injuries in this incident, the name of the victim is being withheld at this time.