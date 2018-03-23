× Antetokounmpo sits out, but Bucks hopeful about quick return

CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Bucks will play without star swingman Giannis Antetokounmpo on Friday night, but are cautiously optimistic that his sprained right ankle will not complicate their playoff run.

Antetokounmpo sat out against the Chicago Bulls after injuring himself in a 127-120 home loss against the Los Angeles Clippers two nights earlier. He rolled the ankle with four minutes left in the first half and did not return.

“I can’t give you an honest answer and say exactly when he’s coming back, but I believe it will be sooner rather than later,” interim coach Joe Prunty said. “I don’t think it’s worthwhile speculating at this time.”

Forward Jabari Parker replaced Antetokounmpo in the starting line-up. The Bucks (37-34) entered the game in the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

In his fifth pro season, Antetokounmpo leads the team in points, assists, rebounds and steals.

“I’m always concerned with everybody’s injury in terms of we need everybody and we need him back,” said Prunty, whose team dropped three of its last four games with Antetokounmpo in the line-up. “But I trust that our medical staff is very good and they’re going to get him back healthy in the right fashion.”

The absence was Antetokounmpo’s fifth this season. The Bucks split the previous four games.