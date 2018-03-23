Bucks’ Antetokounmpo out for Bulls game with ankle sprain

DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 18: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at American Airlines Center on November 18, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE — All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the Milwaukee Bucks’ home game Friday night, March 23, against the Chicago Bulls with a sprained right ankle.
The Bucks ruled out Antetokounmpo earlier Friday.
Antetokounmpo got hurt in the second quarter of a 127-120 loss on Wednesday to the Los Angeles Clippers when he appeared to trip over teammate Shabazz Muhammad under the Bucks’ basket.
Antetokounmpo is fourth in the league in scoring at 27.3 points a game.