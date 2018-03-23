Corleon Thomas, convicted in brass knuckles beating of woman, set to be sentenced

MILWAUKEE — Corleon Thomas, the man convicted in a series of carjackings and a brutal beating in the parking lot of a grocery store in Greenfield, is set to be sentenced in a Milwaukee County courtroom on Friday, March 23.

Thomas, 18, reached a plea deal in this case — pleading guilty in January to seven of 12 charges:

Robbery with use of force, as party to a crime

Attempted armed robbery

Second degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon

Drive/operate vehicle without the owner’s consent

Robbery with threat of force, as party to a crime

Vehicle operator flee/elude an officer

First degree recklessly endangering safety

Thomas beat a woman with brass knuckles outside Pacific Produce, a grocery store at 27th and Grange in Greenfield, during an attempted robbery in July 2017.

Thomas was arrested on August 8, 2017 after officials spotted him in a stolen vehicle. A brief chase led police to 22nd and Villard, where Thomas crashed. Investigators say he ran but was eventually arrested.

Prosecutors linked Thomas to five stolen vehicles, taken between late July 2017 and early August 2017.