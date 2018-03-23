Do you know how maple syrup is made? Find out at Maple Syrup Family Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHFIELD -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Richfield Historical Society to preview their Maple Syrup Family Day.

About Maple Syrup Family Day (website)

Do you know how maple syrup is made? Did you know it takes 40 gallons of sap to make just one gallon of the delicious syrup? Come to the Richfield Historical Park on March 24, 2018, and learn about the maple syrup process.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video