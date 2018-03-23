× Driver taken into custody after leading police on pursuit in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — One person was taken into custody early Thursday morning, March 22nd following a police pursuit in West Allis.

It began shortly before 12:30 a.m. after officers attempted to stop a vehicle near 66th and Burnham. The vehicle failed to stop.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck stop sticks on S. 60 Street. The total length of the pursuit was approximately 1.43 miles.

The vehicle stopped in the area of 23rd and Juneau and the driver fled the scene on foot. The driver, was arrested after a foot pursuit.

The Milwaukee County DA’s Office will review this incident on Friday, March 23.