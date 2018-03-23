Grafton charity is Ozaukee County’s best-kept secret; ‘A win for everybody involved’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON -- Inside a nondescript building, two minutes from downtown Grafton, is a hidden treasure trove.

“We have people who say, ‘I’ve lived here for 20-plus years and didn’t know you all were here,' ” said Julie Hoover, Executive Director of Family Sharing of Ozaukee County.

Family Sharing might just be Ozaukee County’s best-kept secret.

“I think it’s really unusual to have a resale store attached to a food pantry," Hoover said.

It’s two places under one roof. The resale store has the feel of a boutique, with everything from clothes and jewelry to furniture, kids toys and even a holiday section.

“I had no idea how much stuff was here," said first-time donor and customer Misty Peto. "Stuff for the kids, stuff for adults. We’ll definitely be back.”

“It’s nice to know that you’re bringing things that are sellable and finding things that you like at the same time," Karen Drifka, a longtime patron, added.

Family Sharing makes about $100,000 a year from the store. All that money, along with other donations, goes to support its main venture – the food pantry that serves about 600 families each month.

“A lot of people are surprised that there is need in Ozaukee County, and there certainly is," said Hoover. "A third of Ozaukee County is living under the cost of living.”

The non-profit facility is almost entirely run by volunteers.

In this story Donate to Family Sharing

“It’s a win for everybody involved," Hoover stated. "From the people who are donating, the community that is shopping and getting great deals and then the people that we are serving in the pantry.”

Sharing is indeed caring, at least in Ozaukee County.