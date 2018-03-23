× It’s official: Packers sign cornerback Tramon Williams

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have signed CB Tramon Williams. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Friday, March 23.

Williams (5-11, 191) has played in 167 games with 130 starts during his 11 NFL seasons and has registered 602 tackles (488 solo), 32 interceptions (tied for No. 6 among active NFL players), 4.5 sacks, 166 passes defensed, 10 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 28 special teams tackles. He also appeared in 13 postseason contests with 11 starts, registering four interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, and 18 passes defensed. Williams joins Terence Newman as the only players in the NFL to have at least one interception in each of the last 11 seasons.

The former Pro Bowler (2010) returns to the Packers after spending the last three seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2015-16) and Arizona Cardinals (2017). Last season, he played in 13 games with nine starts for the Cardinals, recording a team-high 13 passes defensed and tying for No. 2 on the team with two interceptions. Williams was originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Tech in 2006, but was released before the regular season. He joined Green Bay’s practice squad later that season and went on to play for the Packers from 2007-14. Williams will wear No. 38 for the Packers.