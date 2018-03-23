Murdered Milwaukee DHS employee, Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz, remembered on 1 year anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's been a year since Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services (DHS) employee, Greg "Ziggy" Zyszkiewicz, was murdered while on the job. Many in the community continue to show support and sympathy for his family. They are paying tribute to one of his passions at The Packing House on Friday, March 23.

"It really just hit close to home," said The Packing House General Manager, Chris Wiken.

Many were deeply affected when 64-year-old Ziggy, was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking on March 22, 2017.

"They destroyed our lives. They broke my spirit," said Ola Zyszkiewicz.

Zyszkiewicz's wife, Ola, continues to struggle with the loss.

"It still hurts so much," Ola said. "I feel sad. I feel sad all the time."

Spirits are lifted momentarily when Ola thinks of his character and passion.

"I'm really proud of him," said Ola.

"The Fisher House was very near and dear to Greg's heart and he was a volunteer there," said Chris.

Zyszkiewicz, a veteran himself, was still able to make a difference even after his death.

"One dollar from every perchance will go toward the Fisher House in Greg's honor," said Chris.

General Manager, Chris Wiken, is holding the fundraiser in his honor -- remembering a man who people say was happy, humble and giving.

"He cared about helping people," said Ola.

As Ola prepared to attend the benefit, she says the gesture is a heartwarming way to keep his spirit alive.

"I feel all the love. I feel all the love," Ola said. "The support of people has just been unbelievable I don't know where we would be without it."

The fundraiser continues through 10 p.m. Friday. You contribute with your fish fry purchase or you can just make a donation to the cause.

Last year, $3,500 was raised and they're hoping to do just as well Friday.