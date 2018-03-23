Pet Telethon! Find out what and who those donations help support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The FOX6 and Wisconsin Humane Society Pet Telethon was held from 6 a.m. through 10 a.m. on Friday, March 23rd. And while the FOX6 Pet Telethon was held at the station, Carl spent the morning showing us what (and who!) all those donations will help support. The Wisconsin Humane Society works with about 40,000 animals every year.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Wisconsin Humane Society does not receive any general government funding and is not part of any national group. All funds raised through the Pet Telethon will go directly to support local animals in our community. Every penny raised here stays here to make sure thousands of animals find health and happiness in their forever home. Your generous support ensures these amazing animals get the care and love they need to survive and thrive.

Our phone bank is open from 6 a.m. through 10 a.m. — and our volunteers are standing by right now to take your donation. Call 414-355-3160. You can also donate online by CLICKING HERE or text WHS to 91999.