MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was injured rescuing a person in a wheelchair from a burning building. The fire happened Friday afternoon, March 23, at a two-story duplex near Layton Boulevard and Lapham Avenue.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, a firefighter rescued another resident in a wheelchair from the building.

FOX6 News is told the officer who was injured is being treated for smoke inhalation.

No word on what caused the fire.