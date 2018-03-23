Rochester Fire Department responds to large brush fire in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Authorities responded to a large brush fire in Burlington on Friday evening, March 23. It happened in a marsh area around 7 p.m. on Lowland Drive, off North River Road.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, six acres were burning.

Officials say it took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control and about an hour and-a-half to completely extinguish it.

According to the fire department, the fire had gotten into a wooded area with a lot of downed, hollow trees.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.