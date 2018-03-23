Wanted for sexual assault of a child: U.S. Marshals seek 49-year-old Kevin Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A criminal history of weapons, battery, domestic abuse and most disturbing -- second degree sexual assault of a child. Authorities are on the search for 49-year-old Kevin Virginia.

“He’s required to register as a sex offender in the State of Wisconsin as well as federally. He’s failed to do that and therefore has a warrant,” the agent on his case said. “He’s been wanted for approximately eight months”

U.S. Marshals say Virginia was convicted for second degree sexual assault of a child between the ages of 12 and 15. Virginia was 41 years old at the time of the crime. Prosecutors say Virginia had been out drinking for his birthday. The victim was asleep on a couch and then awakened by Virginia who later began assaulting the person.

“I would consider him a danger to the community due to the nature of his crime,” the agent said.

Virginia is known to frequent Milwaukee’s north side -- specifically the area of 60th and Silver Spring. Family of his is aware he is wanted. Court documents show the department of corrections has been trying to get him to comply with the sex offender registry since his conviction.

Virginia is described as 6'2" tall and weighing approximately 212 pounds. He also has a noticeable scar on his left cheek.

“We just ask that any tips or any information you may have on his location may be forwarded to us, so we can follow-up and take him into custody and make him register as he is required to do by federal law,” the agent explained.