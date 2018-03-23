‘We’re in fire season:’ DNR issues warning about dry conditions in SE Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN OF GENESEE -- The Wisconsin DNR tells FOX6 News dry conditions in southeast Wisconsin have led to a warning about the danger of brush fires. There was clear evidence of that in the Town of Genesee on Friday, March 23.

A controlled burn underway just off Highway 83 got a little bit out of hand on Friday. The brush fire spread quickly, swallowing up roughly eight acres. In the past of the flames were four horses locked in a pen.

"We came down 83 and saw these horses running through the pasture. So we figured we needed to hop the fence and take care of them before the fire got out of control," said Byron Jorgensen, one of two men who helped get the horses to safety.

Quick thinking from the two saved these horses lives. It was a rare moment of bravery in what officials from the Wisconsin DNR call the peak of the fire season.

"We know that there's been about 70 fires in the state. And we know that we don't know about them all. So it's probably safe to say we're probably over 100," said Rick Buser, Wisconsin DNR.

The Wisconsin DNR says March, April and May is the busiest time of year when it comes to wildfires. While laws dictate when and if people can conduct a burn, it still does not stop people.

People don't understand that anytime the ground is not perfectly snow-covered, we're in fire season," Buser said.

It is a lesson those responsible for this fire learned the hard way. For this farm owner, she said she got lucky thanks to two random strangers.

As for them, this brief stint with firefighting may lead to a career change.

"Pretty exciting, I guess. Just knowing that we were here helping and I don't know -- maybe someday I will be a firefighter," Jorgensen said.