Zipper merge: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Posted 8:15 am, March 23, 2018, by

Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that's going to impact your commute.

Zoo Interchange:

Friday, March 23:
Overnight full closure I-41 SB from the Zoo Interchange to Lincoln for storm sewer work.
-The closure includes the Zoo Interchange ramps from I-94 East To I-41 North and South.

If you are headed to the airport from West of the Zoo Interchange allow extra time and follow the detours.

Zipper Merge

There are a few zipper merges in place around the system, we would like to take some time to talk about those in place on I-43 North at the Valley Bridge and I-94 South in Racine County.

 