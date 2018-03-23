Zipper merge: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that's going to impact your commute.
Zoo Interchange:
Friday, March 23:
Overnight full closure I-41 SB from the Zoo Interchange to Lincoln for storm sewer work.
-The closure includes the Zoo Interchange ramps from I-94 East To I-41 North and South.
If you are headed to the airport from West of the Zoo Interchange allow extra time and follow the detours.
Zipper Merge
There are a few zipper merges in place around the system, we would like to take some time to talk about those in place on I-43 North at the Valley Bridge and I-94 South in Racine County.