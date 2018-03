× 4 hurt in fire at apartment building on 22nd Ave. near 85th St. in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Four people were hurt in a fire at an apartment building in Kenosha Saturday afternoon, March 24.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the apartment building on 22nd Ave. near 85th St.

Police said the extent of injuries suffered is unknown at this point.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate hasn’t yet been released.