Another cougar sighting? Man says his trail camera in Erin captured a large cat

ERIN — A man in Erin, Wisconsin checked his trail camera Saturday morning, March 24 and shared with FOX6 News photos that appear to show a large cat on his property near Druid Lake and Hall in Erin.

Alex Gintner said one of the images is from March 12 or 13, and the second image, and the video he captured via his trail camera are from Friday, March 23.

He said he owns 32 acres and has the trail camera set up in an area where he frequently captures coyotes, deer, turkeys and other wildlife. He said he was surprised to see what he saw in his footage Saturday morning.

Gintner told FOX6 News he has reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources — filling out their online Large Mammal Observation Form as DNR officials have asked people to do should anyone spot something like this. He is awaiting word back from the DNR as to whether this is, in fact, a cougar.

You’ll recall, DNR officials just last week, on March 21, confirmed a cougar that was captured on a trail camera in Colgate on March 13.

That photo was shared with FOX6 News by Kelly W. She said it was captured just north of Highway Q in Colgate. Kelly said the image was captured around 9 p.m. on March 13, in a wooded area on her property.

Again — we are awaiting word from the DNR as to whether the animal captured on the trail camera in Erin is a confirmed cougar.

Stay tuned!